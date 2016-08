Regarding the letter from Simon Tyler about the future after Brexit (News Post Leader, July 21), you’re worrying yourself unduly.

Pensions will feel no effect, they are safe.

Fishery and farming will do so much better when we leave and our seas become ours again.

As for EU residents here, if they want to stay they can, no problem, so sit back and stop worrying.

Susan Turnbull

Ashington