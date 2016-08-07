COLLECTION: Generosity saves lives

The committee of the Ashington Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would like to thank the customers of Morrisons, Morpeth, for their generosity during our in-store collection. We collected £346.67.

Your contributions mean that the life-saving work of our brave volunteer crews will continue.

If you would like to help, have a free presentation about the service or Grace Darling, or would like to visit a working lifeboat station, contact Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.

Mavis Crudace

Honorary Secretary Ashington Branch, RNLI