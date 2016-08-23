COLLECTION: Thank you for donating

The committee of the Ashington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would like to thank the staff and customers of Morrisons Bedlington for their contributions during our in-store collection. We collected £523.09.

This contributes towards the life saving work of our brave volunteers.

If you would to help, have a free presentation about the service or Grace Darling, or would like to visit a working station, ring Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.

Mavis Crudace

Honorary Secretary

Ashington Branch