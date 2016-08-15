DEVELOPMENT: Worried about bats

Driving past North Farm on South Newsham Road, I’ve noticed that all of the tiles have been removed from the roof of the barns.

I’m not sure if there are, or were, bats resident there. These are a protected species. I have often watched them feeding at dusk.

Has the developer got the necessary permission? Or is this a developer in Blyth showing no respect for the rules and regulations?

Has anyone else noticed this?

D Rice

Blyth