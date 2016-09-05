FACILITIES: Frustrated by closure

I totally agree with the letter regarding Blyth and the Tall Ships, (News Post Leader, August 18).

I walked to Seaton Sluice recently, passing the defunct toilets at the car park by Eve Black Way. Why hasn’t the council reinstated these? It surely wouldn’t have cost too much and they would have been ideal facilities for the numerous visitors to Blyth.

Does the council ever read the News Post Leader and take notice of the frustration residents feel?

There are lots of good things happening in Blyth. Take advantage of the spectacle and make Blyth a regular place for visitors to enjoy, not just for the Tall Ships.

Mrs Young

Blyth