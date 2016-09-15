LIBRARY: A change for the worse

Here in Cramlington I think most of us appreciate how progressive the town is and how it has advanced over the past few years.

However, where I would begin to differ is in respect of the way its library has recently been ‘decimated’.

From an airy new establishment with a wide selection of both fiction and non-fiction, a computer suite, excellent study facilities and good available staff, we now have the library and other council staff lumped in with the leisure centre.

Many of its books have been dispersed, no one seems to know where, its computer suite has been split up with only four computers within reasonable reach of fewer staff whenever advice may be required, and there is no proper study facilities, though the latter were amply provide before.

Meanwhile, the former library building is standing empty, like its predecessor.

Paradoxically, we hear of youngsters failing at school when they could benefit from the kind of facilities the new library was providing, of which an encouraging number were taking advantage.

Can this be sound thinking on the part of the powers that be?

Encourage physical activity by all means, but surely mental stimulation is vital too.

Ian Ashbridge

Cramlington