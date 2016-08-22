REFUGEES: Stand for compassion

I write to encourage readers to mark World Humanitarian Day on August 19 by asking how might we all contribute to a more humane Britain.

The United Nations created World Humanitarian Day to celebrate the ordinary heroes around the world working to save lives and alleviate suffering. Yet even here, we can contribute to the cause.

Right now, the UK government is making decisions on how many places of sanctuary to offer refugees. One small thing we can do is tell our government that we stand for a country based on compassion, inclusion and treating people with humanity, wherever they’re from.

Visit www.careint.uk/refugeepetition16 to sign a petition calling on our government to do more to protect refugees. And please ask your friends and family to do the same.

In our relative comfort it is the least we can do.

Mrs Llyn Humes

Hartford