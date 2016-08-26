SCHOOL: Disgusted by its attitude

I feel I must write to you as I was so upset by an item concerning a young boy called Liam Hall who had his head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, (News Post Leader, July 28).

I am disgusted by St Benedict school’s attitude.

If this child had gone bald after cancer treatment or had lost his hair to alopecia would he have received the same response from the school?

Schools are paid to educate our children, not to dictate and criticise our children’s appearance.

Will Liam’s hair affect his ability to learn? I think not.

The school should be deeply ashamed at the way it has treated this brave little lad who raised the fantastic amount of £170 for a very important charity.

Liam you are a star and you should be very proud of what you have done to help people. Well done.

Roma Kerr

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea