TALL SHIPS: So proud to play a part

May I take this opportunity to congratulate each and every single person involved in The Tall Ships Regatta in Blyth, from the organisers to the stewards, the volunteers and charities, your reporting team, the emergency services, and of course, the Port of Blyth and Tall Ships boat crews for bringing their magnificent ships to town.

Not to mention the public, who turned up in such great spirit to support this world class event.

You delivered a brilliant event and a lifetime milestone for Blyth that myself and the team at The Commissioners Quay Inn were incredibly proud to be a part of.

The Tall Ships event turned the global spotlight firmly on Blyth, which will, I am sure, bring about a resounding economic impact on the town for many years to come, as well as creating a legacy of incredible memories, images and stories.

As a direct result of the Tall Ships, we were able to recruit a further 30 front of house staff in addition to our 60-strong team, 12 security team members, five drivers and six litter pickers. The increased extra trade also resulted in a positive knock-on effect for our suppliers, including many local businesses such as R&R packaging and Hadrian & Border Brewery.

We were delighted to be part of the celebrations and, as well as providing our usual services like food, drink and accommodation, we provided toilet facilities for visitors, free entertainment for children, and a place to stop and rest for a while.

A very big well done to all involved and we look forward to playing a ‘quay’ role in the legacy of rejuvenation Blyth is sailing high upon.

Catherine Bellhouse

General Manager

The Commissioners Quay Inn