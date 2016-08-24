VEGANS: Call for new labelling

editorial image
0
Have your say

Veganism is becoming increasingly popular. Yet most supermarkets fail to label food that is suitable.

Animal Aid has launched the Mark It Vegan campaign, calling on supermarkets to label their vegan-friendly products in the same way they do for vegetarian goods. Sign the petition at www.animalaid.org.uk/go/markitvegan

Ben Martin

Animal Aid

Back to the top of the page