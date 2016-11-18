Cramlington pub seeks little stars for Christmas video

Christmas is coming early to a Cramlington pub as it searches for children to play a starring role in its festivities.

The Seven Oaks Hungry Horse pub in Manor Walks shopping centre is taking part in a national drive to seek five youngsters, aged four to ten, to decorate the tree, wrap presents and put up the decorations for a Christmas video.

Each winner will receive a £250 Toys R Us voucher, and every entrant will earn a free meal from the pub’s festive menu.

To enter, state in 100 words why your child deserves to win.

Full details can be found at www.hungryhorse.co.uk/kidsmas and entries close at midnight on Monday.