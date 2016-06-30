easyJet announces two new routes from Newcastle airport

Airline easyJet has this morning announced it is launching two new routes from Newcastle International Airport.

The two new routes - to Berlin in Germany and Las Palmas in Gran Canaria - will start on November 1 and combined are expected to carry more than 36,000 passengers in the first year of operation alone.

It will be the only direct scheduled flights from the airport to Berlin Schoenefeld.

Passengers in the North-East will be able to fly directly to the German city from £30.49 up to three times a week year-round on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, targeting short city breaks. The route starts in time for visitors wanting to experience the famous German Christmas markets and experience the traditional winter celebrations. Berlin also boasts a rich history and culture with a wealth of exhibitions and museums on the Berlin Wall and the Second World War.

Flights from Newcastle International to Las Palmas will take off every Tuesday over the winter season and is aimed at the winter-sun market and trips to warmer climes over Christmas and New Year. From enduring beaches to the sand dunes in Maspalomas, the shopping in Las Palmas to the night-time entertainment in Playa del Ingles, Gran Canaria appeals to all ages and interests. Fares start from £32.49.

Flights are now on sale at www.easyjet.com.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK commercial manager, said: "We are very excited to be launching these two new routes, meaning our passengers in the North East now have a choice of 17 of Europe's best city, ski and beach destinations. We’re constantly listening to the feedback from our customers and are confident that these new routes will prove very popular with our passengers.“

John Irving, business development director at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the return of Berlin to easyJet’s network from Newcastle. Berlin is a fantastic destination and a leading European city, so with flights conveniently timed up to three times a week year-round, we expect this service to be extremely popular with both business and leisure travellers.

“Las Palmas continues to be a favoured destination for the North East travelling public and will be ideal for those looking to escape for some winter sun. We have worked extremely hard to secure both services and having built a great working relationship with easyJet, we look forward to more future success.”