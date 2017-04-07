Free Easter fun at Northumberland shopping centre

A range of egg-citing Easter activities will keep children entertained for free at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington from Monday.

There’s all manor of fun family activities taking place during the Easter break including an Easter egg hunt and Easter petting zoo.

During the first week of the Easter holidays children can turn detective by solving a series of clues to find up to nine hidden eggs in the shopping centre and nearby Westmorland Retail Park, collecting free Easter goodies from retailers along the way. Children can collect their checklist from Manor Walks’ Centre Mall between 10am and 2pm from Monday until Saturday, April 15 and treats from participating stores will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

Families who love being creative can enter Manor Walks’ paint an egg competition to be in with a chance of winning Easter egg goodies. Children can paint, craft and create an eggstraordinary hard boiled creation at home before bringing their masterpiece into the centre to hand it over to one of its friendly centre team. The crafty creations will be displayed in centre and prizes awarded to the top three designs. The competition is running from 10am – 2pm on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Families visiting Manor Walks on Easter Monday can enjoy getting up close to all kinds of animals at its Petting Zoo. On the April 17, from 11am to 3pm Animal Story will be topping by Centre Mall, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, with a mix of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and a few furry friends.

The interactive event, which aims to encourage an interest in wildlife and the natural world amongst the younger generation, will also give shoppers the opportunity to come face-to-face with a selection of creatures, while others can be handled and stroked.

And don’t forget there’s also a host of family entertainment to enjoy over Easter, including a cinema, bowling, climbing, swimming pool, soft play and a range of restaurants from Nando’s to Prezzo for you enjoy during you trip to Manor Walks.