Many benefits of the camera club

Cambois Camera Club is a long-established amateur photographic club, founded in 1950.

It is open to people of all ages, and the emphasis is on learning to become a better photographer in an informal, fun, social atmosphere.

Whether you use film or digital, are young or old, new or experienced, we would love to hear from you.

The benefits of belonging to Cambois Camera Club are numerous.

We own our own clubhouse, which has studio and darkroom facilities, and has recently been refurbished.

Members meet every Wednesday, at 7.30pm, from September to April, at The Clubhouse, Ridley Terrace, Cambois.

Although the season is almost over, we have numerous outdoor trips in the planning stage, all manageable in a day.

We also hold informal meetings on Tuesday evenings throughout the year. These nights are primarily for instruction, learning how to use your equipment and having fun with like-minded people. If we are not in the studio, we will be out looking for photo opportunities.

Members can hire the studio facilities for private shoots at minimal cost. They are available with or without assistance in setting up and instruction. New members will be supervised until competent in using the equipment.

We have a programme of events so if you’d like to know more visit www.camboiscameraclub1952.co.uk

We regularly have guest speakers who are all experts in their field, such as time lapse, landscape and wildlife photography.