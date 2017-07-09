Susan snaps up first picture win

Cambois Camera Club

Although the official season has drawn to an end, it’s still very busy at Cambois Camera Club.

The end of season presentation dinner was held at the Fox Cover in Ashington, and a great night was had by all.

It just goes to show that if you have never entered a club competition, you should give it a try. Susan Pattison did just that, and to her surprise won the DPI Portrait section with her wonderful image of Alice in Wonderland, her first competition entry.

We have numerous outdoor trips in the planning stages to various locations, some close and some a little further away, but all manageable in one day. Locations range from the Infinity Bridge to Dunstanburgh Castle, to days in the Lake District.

These are normally for members, however if you are thinking of joining our club you will be very welcome to come along.

We have a special summer membership available at present for £25, which gives access to all events until September 2018. There is an additional fee for nights in our clubhouse. The fees include the use of club equipment, but bring your own camera.

We have a programme of events that has something for everyone, so if you’d like to know more about what we do and who we are, explore the website at www.camboiscameraclub1952.co.uk or contact us for more information.

If you have an interest in learning how to use your equipment correctly and generally having fun with like-minded people then why not come along?