£1,000 boost for life-saving charity

A charity which helps save lives all over the region has been given a big cash boost.

North East Hearts with Goals, which puts defibrillators into public places, has been chosen as the recipient of the £1,000 Vodafone Community Connection Award.

The News Post Leader teamed up with the Vodafone store in Cramlington to ask readers to nominate worthy causes they felt should receive the award.

Cramlington-based North East Hearts with Goals, founded by sisters-in-law Christine Stephenson and Kelly Best, was selected.

The charity was started in 2013. Kelly’s husband and Christine’s brother Neil died suddenly in 2003 at the age of 32 following a cardiac arrest. Ten years later, Kelly’s son was diagnosed with ARVC, a potentially fatal heart condition.

After researching the best way to help, they decided to start placing defibrillators into local schools. Four years later, the charity has put almost 300 defibrillators around the North East and arranged training to use them.

Christine said: “Seven lives have already been saved with our machines. We also have a mobile cardiac screening unit to screen hearts in the North East.”

Angela O’Brien, Vodafone store manager at Cramlington, said: “We are thrilled to be able to help North East Hearts with Goals and the amazing work they do.

“It is an absolute privilege and a pleasure to be able to support them with this donation.”