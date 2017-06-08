100th birthday celebration for May

A woman in a Cramlington care home has recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

May Jackson, who has three children, seven grandchildren and two younger sisters, spent the day with all of her family around her at Northlea Court Care Home.

She enjoyed a buffet tea followed by a cake in the shape of 100, cards, flowers and gifts.

May, who was born in Gateshead in 1917, was also visited by Coun John Collins, from Cramlington Town Council, who presented her with a card from the Queen, along with a bouquet and another card.

The Queen’s message was then read out to her by her son Barry.

One of the staff nurses that looks after May at Northlea said: “She didn’t fully understand because she has dementia, but I still think she quite enjoyed herself.”