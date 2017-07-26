12 New-castle to Newbiggin buses

Arriva North East is introducing 12 new buses for the X21 and X22 services between Newcastle and Ashington and Newbiggin.

They were officially unveiled at Ashington Leisure Centre last Friday by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery. Arriva staff also took to Station Road for questions and giveaways.

Nick Knox, area managing director for Arriva North East, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the new and improved Sapphire brand to Newcastle and Ashington, which we have now invested a further £2.9million in.”

Ashington is the first area in the North East to operate the new premium buses as part of the investment.

Some of the newer features on board the Sapphire buses include USB charging ports, free WiFi and audio and visual next-stop announcements.