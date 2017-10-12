13 facts about Friday the 13th, the unluckiest day on the calendar

If you refuse to walk under ladders, carry a rabbit’s foot and salute every magpie you see, you’ll probably be keeping a low profile tomorrow.

Friday the 13th has long been considered the unluckiest day on the calendar. Here’s a look at 13 myths and facts surrounding the date.

There were 13 at the Last Supper.

1 The fear of Friday the 13th has been given a scientific name, paraskevidekatriaphobia. The fear of the number 13 is called triskaidekaphobia.

2 Many Christians are wary of Fridays. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ took place on a Friday, following the Last Supper, which involved 13 participants. The Great Flood, for which Noah built his ark, is said to have happened on a Friday, and it was on the same day of the week that Adam and Eve committed original sin.

3 Friday’s position as an unlucky day may have been strengthened by it being the day of execution of criminals for many years, commonly called Hangman’s Day. There were also 13 turns in a hangman’s noose.

4 Thirteen is the number of witches you need to form a coven.

Jason in Friday the 13th.

5 There is a Nordic myth about 12 gods having a dinner party at Valhalla. The 13th guest was Loki, the god of mischief, who arranged for the god of joy and gladness to be shot with an arrow. He died and the world was plunged into mourning.

6 Superstition says you should never change your bedding on a Friday, it will bring bad dreams.

7 Houses are often not numbered 13, 12A is popular, and many buildings don’t even have a 13th floor.

8 Buckingham Palace was bombed by the Luftwaffe on Friday, September 13, 1940.

9 The master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, was born on August 13, 1899. He made his directorial debut in 1922 with a film called Number 13. Unfortunately, the film was doomed from the start and never got off the ground due to financial troubles.

10 The day inspired one of the highest grossing film series, Friday the 13th, when the hockey mask-clad character Jason slashed his way through teens at a US summer camp.

11 Friday the 13th is not seen as a day of misery all over the world. In Greece, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky, while in Italy, it. is Friday the 17th.

12 One superstition says ‘If you have 13 letters in your name, you will have the devil’s luck’. Jack the Ripper, Charles Manson and Jeffrey Dahmer all have 13 letters in their names.

13 Folklore offers some interesting remedies to fear of Friday the 13th. One is to climb to the top of a mountain and burn all the socks you own that have holes in them. Another is to stand on your head and eat a piece of gristle.