24-hour urgent care to return to two Northumberland hospitals from October 30

Care facilities at a couple of locations in Northumberland are to re-open overnight from next month, health leaders have announced.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s urgent care centres at the Wansbeck and Hexham general hospitals will return to 24-hour opening from Monday, October 30.

It will bring to an end the temporary arrangements, which saw revised opening hours of 8am to midnight in place since December 2016.

The announcement has been welcomed by MPs in Northumberland.

Dr Jeremy Rushmer, executive medical director at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Like the rest of the NHS, we are once again preparing for an extremely busy time this winter and fully endorse the NHS recommendation to call 111 before visiting any of our urgent care centres or our emergency department.

“Calling 111, which is free and available 24/7, is the best way to get the treatment you need in the quickest way and will also include access to urgent GP appointments this winter.

“It is vital that The Northumbria hospital in Cramlington is kept free for serious emergencies only and we have worked hard to re-open our urgent care centres overnight for conditions that are not life-threatening but need an urgent response.

“We hope this news will be welcomed by patients.”