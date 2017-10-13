A big weekend of foodie fun in town

Thousands of people enjoyed a packed weekend of fabulous food and entertainment at Morpeth’s fifth annual Festival of Food and Drink.

For the first time, the event ran across two days with a packed line-up of cooking demonstrations from chefs in the county and North East – including a guest spot from MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson.

Morpeth Food Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

The annual event, sponsored by Stratstone Tyneside BMW, had more than 100 stalls selling a wide range of food and drink right across the town centre.

The demonstrations showcased everything from afternoon tea to the perfect sausages and from pasta to a delicious duck dish.

And there was also a chance for the town’s home cooking talent to shine, with hard fought competitions to find the best jam, scones and sweet pie.

The best jam was won by Christine Telford with Tayberrry and a hint of strawberry. Morag Thompson took second place with a delicious gooseberry jam.

Morpeth Food Festival 2017 The Fusiliers Band on parade. Picture by Jane Coltman

Christina Coates took first and second place in the scone competition with her cheese scone and wholemeal scone and she also won best sweet pie with a delicious apple pie.

The annual event was organised by Morpeth Town Team, Sanderson Arcade and the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade.

Medi Parry, operations director at Dransfield Properties that owns and manages Sanderson Arcade, said: “What a fantastic weekend. The weather was incredibly kind to us and we had a great turnout on both days.

“This was the first time the event was run across two days and the crowds certainly came on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Everyone has worked so hard to make the event a success – we can’t wait for 2018 now.”

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers marched down Newgate Street on Saturday, and the Morpeth Pipe Band delighted the crowds on Sunday.

A line-up of fantastic local musical talent was enjoyed through the two days at the O2 music stage near The Chantry.

A park and ride scheme, sponsored by Northern Gas Networks, operated over the weekend from County Hall.