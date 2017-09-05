A day to enjoy for residents and visitors

Blyth residents and visitors enjoyed an afternoon of watching the OVO Energy Tour of Britain riders and the cycling-themed activities in the Market Square yesterday.

Jean Pedley, who lives in the town, said: “It’s great for Blyth to have the end of a stage like it did two years ago and having it today is good timing as it’s the day before the kids go back to school.

“I enjoy cycle racing and it has been good to follow the action on the big screen this afternoon. I’ll also be watching the other Tour of Britain stages on television.”

Another local resident, Steven Davison, said: “The place looks superb and although I can’t appreciate the sport as I don’t ride a bike myself, I can appreciate the get together for the event.

“I’ve had mixed reviews about its impact from the businesses I’ve spoken to in the town, but I think staging an event like this is good for the morale of Blyth.”

Friends Carol Dickinson and Nicola Tait, who both live in Blyth, enjoyed the racing action.

Nicola said: “It’s a fantastic day because people of all ages have come out to support the riders and there are many visitors in town as well.”

Carol added: “It’s nice that the stage has covered many towns and villages in Northumberland and great for south east Northumberland that it has gone through Guide Post, Choppington and Bedlington before Blyth, then the loop through Seaton Sluice and Seaton Delaval at the end of the stage.”

The Samanjoul family from County Durham travelled to Blyth and as well as saying how impressed they were with the set-up in the Market Square, they said it was great that it had attracted different types of people.