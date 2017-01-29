A fond farewell for karate instructor

Barny Young retired and hung up his sparring gloves last month after more than 30 years of teaching karate at his beloved club in Bedlington.

He will always be remembered for his relentless commitment, dedication and working tirelessly to help local children get fit and healthy.

Families often trained together at his Northern Freestyle Karate Association (NFKA) accredited classes and they enjoyed summer camps that he and the association held every year at Scarborough.

The 6th Dan black belt has also raised funds over the years for good causes, including the special care baby unit at the RVI in Newcastle.

Barny is handing over the reins to his youngest daughter Rachel, a 4th Dan black belt instructor who is also with the NFKA.

Classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at Stead Lane Primary School, Bedlington, from 6.30pm.

For further information, call her on 07860 482416.