A fun countryside trip

Some 1,500 pupils from 35 schools across Northumberland enjoyed Children’s Countryside Day, despite heavy rain.

The aim of the annual event, this time marking 125 years of food and farming in Glendale, is to teach children about all aspects of rural life.

Pupils learned first-hand what farming was like in 1892 and how it developed and progressed over the years.

Pictured with shire horse Vince and his friend John Fairbairn, from Marshall Meadows, near Berwick, are pupils from the James Knott Campus in Ashington.