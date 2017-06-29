A host of family fun as Bedlington Picnic returns

A family fun day is set to take place this Saturday.

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the Bedlington Picnic is returning to the town – with organisers promising it is bigger than better.

The event, from 11am to 6pm, will allow local people to showcase their talents.

A variety of foods, stalls, crafts, rides and a dog show will be on offer, as well as free activities for children and a full programme of talented local artists on the stage.

Among those performing on the bandstand will be Bedlington Brass Band, Bedlington Choir, Bedlington Ukulele Band, Callie Griffiths School of Dance, Arrieanne Masters and a battle of the bands from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The dog show, which starts at 1pm, features categories including best puppy, best veteran, most handsome dog, prettiest bitch, dog in the best condition, dog the judge would most like to take home, and separate categories for Bedlington terriers.

A picnic spokesman said: “After the success of our inaugural event last year, it is exciting that the Bedlington Picnic will return. The picnic is a community-led opportunity for the people of Bedlington to showcase their talents and display all of the amazing things they have to offer.”

Last year the event saw more than 50 different organisations represented with live entertainment on the stage, interactive activities from local groups, sports and a dog show alongside a wealth of amazing stalls from our local community groups, businesses, schools and churches.