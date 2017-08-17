A LEVELS: The Blyth Academy

Sixth Form students at The Blyth Academy are celebrating their A-Level results today.

Results in biology, applied science, PE, health and social care and travel and tourism were particularly strong, with many students gaining top grades.

Over 75 per cent of biology candidates gained a B grade or higher with 100 per cent of candidates in health and social care, applied science and PE achieving distinction stars and distinctions for their performances.

Additionally, many students who hope to go on to higher education have met or exceeded their conditional offers.

Outstanding individual results include Ryan Faulder’s ABC in biology, chemistry and physics, which have secured him a place at Newcastle University to study medicine, the first student from the academy to do so.

Rhiannon Proctor also achieved her desired grades and will be studying integrated health and social care at Northumbria University,

Morgan Kettle hopes to study medial microbiology at Leeds University after achieving a strong set of results and Samantha Reid achieved well across a range of subjects including computer science, ICT and maths.

There were also very positive outcomes for a large number of students who studied vocational courses including Daniel Foster, Jamie Moore and Simone Tate, who secured three distinction stars in subjects including PE, health and social care and applied science.

Headteacher Sarah Ramsden is delighted to offer her congratulations and thanks to her teaching staff and students for the dedication and commitment they have shown.

She said: “Sixth Form students are exemplary ambassadors for younger students in the academy and these pleasing outcomes only help to bolster younger students’ aspirations.

“Results like these make all the hard work worthwhile. Our 2017 A-Level results are further proof of The Blyth Academy’s growing reputation for providing the best in Sixth Form education.”