A new play group for toddlers

The Word of Life WRU Church on North Seaton Road in Ashington has started a new group open to all children from babies to three years of age.

The weekly session for the Tiny Rainbows Toddler Group run by Lindsey Hedley and other helpers takes place on Thursdays, except school holidays, from 10am to noon.

An hour or so of play time while parents enjoy teas, coffees and biscuits will be followed by all the parents and children being encouraged to sing a range of songs, including nursery rhymes.

For more information about the group, call Lindsey on 07854 820012.