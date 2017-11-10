A spook-tacular transformation

Housebuilder Miller Homes transformed its Broadoaks development in Bedlington this Hallowe’en with the help of children from the nearby West End First School.

Children from the first school were set the spooky challenge to create some fang-tastic pumpkins.

To showcase their artistic skills, the children’s decorated pumpkins are currently on display outside the development’s Tressell showhome, while the creators of the most ghoulishly delightful pumpkin were awarded an Argos gift card.

Miller Homses North East regional sales manager Andrew Somerville said: “The children did an excellent job of decorating the pumpkins, which have certainly been a great talking point amongst visitors to the development since we unveiled the display.”

Debbie McFall, school inclusion officer at West End First School, said: “The children certainly enjoyed creating their pumpkins and getting into the Hallowe’en spirit with the Miller Homes team. It’s great to see large businesses getting involved with the local community, and we’re thrilled to have taken part in this activity.”