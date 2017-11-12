Accolade for Ashington firm teaching companies new tricks

A business training company from Ashington has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

New Tricks, which provides training, development and consultancy services in an innovative way from its office in Hillcrest, is through to the final of the Personnel Today Awards 2017.

It was nominated in the HR Supplier Partnership category.

Company director Kevin Meaney is delighted to be part of the awards.

He said: “It’s especially important to us as we were nominated by one of our customers, Connect Health, which is the largest specialist provider of musculoskeletal services in the UK. As a small company we are very proud to be competing with the big boys.”

The awards ceremony is being held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London, on Tuesday, November 21.

The HR Supplier Partnership category recognises the achievements of suppliers of products and services in relation to their HR clients.

It iss only open to suppliers that have been nominated by entrants to the other categories in the awards.

Personnel Today commissioning editor Jo Faragher, one of the judges for the category, said: “The quality of the entries for this year has been terrific. Those shortlisted demonstrated how they collaborate with their clients and provided strong evidence that their work is having the desired effect.”

New Tricks is up against seven other candidates: BrightLemon & Nudge Digital, My Staff Shop, Impact, MTD, Personal Group, Pacific Institute and TMP Worldwide UK.

Its specialist training areas are dignity at work – tackling bullying in the workplace; organisational succession planning; teambuilding; women’s networks; 360° reports and feedback; annual staff surveys; and staff conferences.