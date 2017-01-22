Air cadets show skills

Air cadets from the Durham/Northumberland Wing area took part in a challenging selection day designed to pick out those ready to be put forward for a flying scholarship.

The 21 youngsters, some from squadrons in south east Northumberland, travelled to their wing headquarters at Knightsbridge in Gosforth to take part in the session.

They had to complete a video interview that they filmed themselves and they went on to complete a flight simulator assessment, in addition to the written application forms.

Flight Lieutenant James Elliott, the wing’s aerospace and IT officer, said the standard was ‘exceptionally high’ and those selected will now face a rigorous process at the air cadets north region headquarters at RAF Linton-on-Ouse.