All’s ship shape in sun

HMS BLYTH ,on sunny morning by Raymond Lowe

HMS BLYTH ,on sunny morning by Raymond Lowe

0
Have your say

When HMS Blyth paid a visit to her namesake town she was gleaming on a sunny morning.

Send your hi-res images to news.leader@jpress.co.uk

Picture by Raymond Lowe.

Back to the top of the page