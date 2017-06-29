All the fun of the fair

Thousands of people made the most of the weather to join in the fun at Ashington Fair.

Big crowds turned out on Sunday to enjoy fairground rides, live music, dancing, market stalls and a wide range of family entertainment.

Leading local bands including We Steal Flyers, Logoz, KSVT, The Hookahs and HED all gave excellent performances.

There was a range of street entertainment, including acrobatic stilt walkers, kids’ face painting and market stalls, including a number from community groups in the town.

The fair was brought together by a dedicated working group of local community organisations working alongside Ashington Town Council, including the Ashington Town Team, Bad Apples North East, Northumberland YMCA and Ashington Cricket Club. The town council thanks everyone for making the day a success.

A story in last week’s Leader incorrectly said the fair was on Saturday. We apologise for the error.