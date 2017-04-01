Animals believed to have died in potential arson

A horse and dozens of pigeons are feared to have died in a potential arson attack in Bedlington.

Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were called to an allotment at 12.20am at Marshes Houses in West Sleekburn.

The fire caused significant damage to a caravan, where the fire is believed to have started, and neighbouring stables.

However, a number of animals are feared to have perished in the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “Two horses have been removed but sadly it is believed one of the horses has died.

“It is believed 50 pigeons may have also died.”

Officers are investigating the fire and are treating it as a malicious ignition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3301/04/17 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.