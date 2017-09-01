Appeal after burglars strike in Blyth

Police are appealing for witnesses following two house burglaries in Blyth.

Both took place at approximately 2.30am in the early hours of Saturday, August 26.

At the one in Walsham Close, thieves gained entry via a rear door and stole property including keys to a car that they drove off in, jewellery, cash, wallet, perfume and mobile phones.

The stolen car was recovered nearby. The reference for this crime is 103440B/17.

A second burglary took place in a neighbouring street, Druridge Drive, and was discovered a short time later.

Thieves gained entry to a house and stole property – including cash, a mobile phone and jewellery – before leaving. The reference for this crime is 103975J/17.

Police are appealing for witnesses to either crime to call 101, quoting the reference number, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.