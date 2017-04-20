Appeal after car goes down bank into river in Northumberland

Police are calling on any witnesses of a vehicle going down a bank off-road and into a river in Bedlington early this morning to contact officers.

A car travelling on the A193 had left the road on Attlee Bank. Emergency services attended, with police officers receiving a call about the one-vehicle collision at 4.42am.

They found that the vehicle, a Renault Megane, had for reasons yet to be established gone through a barrier and down an embankment and entered the river approximately 50ft below.

The car contained an 18-year-old male driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was rescued from it by emergency services.

He was taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington with injuries – his condition is described as stable.

A section of the A193 was closed to enable the man to be dealt with and the vehicle removed. It was re-opened by 9.30am.

It is believed that the collision happened some time before the incident was reported to police and officers want to hear from anyone who was on that stretch of road from midnight onwards who may have witnessed the incident.

They are asked to call Motor Patrols on 101, quoting reference 111 of 20/04/17.