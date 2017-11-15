Appeal after fake £20 notes were used in Blyth

Police are appealing for help after counterfeit notes were used in Blyth.

Various business premises in the town centre were visited late on Saturday afternoon where counterfiet Scottish £20 notes were exchanged for sterling £10 notes or used to ‘buy’ low value items.

Police have now released CCTV images of men they want to speak to in connection with the counterfeit notes.

The men pictured or anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police and quote reference number 141637Q/17.