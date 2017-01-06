Appeal after house targeted again by vandals

Vandals targeted a house for the third time in three weeks.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the anti-social behaviour after eggs were thrown at a house in Doxford Place, Cramlington.

Eggs were thrown at the windows at around 8pm on Wednesday, causing a mess which the resident had to clean.

A police spokesperson said: “This is the third time this has happened over the past three weeks.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Or anyone who knows who is responsible for these incidents is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 461 of 05/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.