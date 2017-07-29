Appeal after pet tortoise goes missing

This missing tortoise, called Toby, has been living in Mrs B Cribbes’ garden in Beech Terrace, Ashington, for the last 45 years.

The family, who are very upset and continue to look for their beloved pet every day, are appealing to anyone who has seen or finds him to get in touch on 01670 810379.

The address can be seen on Toby’s shell in yellow paint and there is a noticeable crack in the middle of the back of his shell.

A reward will be provided if Toby is found.