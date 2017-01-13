Appeal following incident in police car on Spine Road

Police investigating a traffic incident in Bedlington are appealing for help from the public.

It happened on the Spine Road at the Furnace Bank slip at 11.56pm on Tuesday.

Two detectives and two members of the public were in an unmarked Corsa police car and officers were driving along the road when there was an incident in the vehicle and the car skidded towards a pedestrian.

The car narrowly missed the man who was walking along the grass verge, who then continued walking on his way.

The police vehicle stopped and two passengers – two male members of the public who were in the police vehicle – got out of the car and ran off.

A short time later, both men were found by officers. No-one was injured during the incident.

Police want to trace the male pedestrian who was walking along the grass verge at the time. He would have been startled by the incident and officers want to check on his well-being.

They also want to speak to him as he may have witnessed the incident.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing a danger to road users by interfering with a motor vehicle. He appeared before Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Inquiries are on-going.

This pedestrian, and any other witnesses, are asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference number 1202 of 10/01/17.