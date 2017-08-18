Appeal for help over inscribed stones

East Bedlington Parish Council is currently researching the area’s iron works and railway heritage. As part of this, old stories describe inscribed stones from local buildings, long disappeared, but which the local authority is trying to trace.

The Latin inscription suggests ‘By the grace of God we live by fire, water and iron’.

Coun John Batey, who is leading the research, said: “If you can shed any light on any of these illustrations, please get in touch by calling 01670 828808 or emailing clerk@eastbedlingtonpc.org.uk

“It’s a mystery that the Gordon of Abergeldie family is commemorated in Bedlington when they owned land near Balmoral in Scotland. The first locomotive to run on the Dutch and Italian railways was built in the iron works down Furnace Bank and the Netherlands’ national railway museum has a mock-up of the office of Michael Longridge, who ran the works at that time.”