Appeal over missing Northumberland teenager

Northumbria Police is appealing for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old from Blyth.

Ben Bostock has not been seen since Monday, October 16, at his home address.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 2ins tall, slim build, with short dark blond hair.

Police in the area are concerned for his welfare and they are carrying out inquiries to locate him.

Officers are appealing for Ben to make contact with them. Anyone who recognises him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Northumbria Police straightaway on 101 – quoting reference number 9 of 16/10/17.