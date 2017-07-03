Appeal over missing teenager

Police are appealing for help finding a teenager missing from home for ten days.

Lewis Logan, 14, was last seen in Whitley Bay on Saturday, June 24, at around noon.

He has links in the Blyth area and has been seen in that area since going missing.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5ft 8 tall, heavy build, short black hair, blue eyes, pale complexion.

At the time of going missing he was wearing a dark grey North Face top, grey Lacoste tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike air max trainers.

Enquiries to locate him are ongoing and police are appealing for Lewis, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts to get in contact on 101 quoting SRN0955928.