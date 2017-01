May I, through your newspaper, thank all the good citizens of Bedlington and East Sleekburn for their excellent response to the Poppy Appeal.

The total raised was £5255.31, which was a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

Special thanks go to the Air Training Corps and Army Cadets, and to the pupils of the Bedlington schools for their splendid efforts.

Sydney Graham

Poppy Appeal Organiser

Bedlington and East Sleekburn