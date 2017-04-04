Appeal to trace man after indecent exposures

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a number of indecent exposures.

The incidents took place last week in the Seghill, Seaton Delaval, Seaton Sluice and Bedlington Station areas.

Officers have an image following an incident on Tuesday, March 28, at 3.30pm at Elsdon Avenue, Seaton Delaval.

The man pictured was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the enquiry.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into these incidents and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 767 280317 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.