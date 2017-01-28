Applications are sought for fund

Applications are being sought for a fund that supports children and young people’s projects in New Hartley and Seaton Sluice.

Community groups are invited to apply for grants from £250 to £2,000 from the Ted Weekes Fund at the Community Foundaton.

The money can be used to support the purchase of equipment or resources for activities, small running costs such as room hire or for inspirational trips and visits.

Applications must be submitted online at www.communityfoundation.org.uk/apply before the deadline at 4pm on Friday, February 17.

The fund was established in 2002 and has since made grants of over £117,000 to groups across a variety of projects including sports, school holiday activity programmes, arts projects, and IT equipment.