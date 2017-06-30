Applications open for North East England Tourism Awards

Hot on the heels of the first Northumberland Tourism Awards, entries are now open for the regional awards, which take place later this year.

The inaugural ceremony, supported by headline sponsor Northumbrian Water, to celebrate the best of the county’s businesses took place last month at Alnwick Castle.

Launched by North East Press’ Northumberland titles, including the Gazette, in conjunction with Northumberland Tourism, the winners from our awards are automatically entered into this year’s North East England Tourism Awards.

However, for anyone who missed out, entries are now open for the regional competition, which will give winners the opportunity to compete on a national stage at VisitEngland’s Awards for Excellence.

More information on the North East England Tourism Awards can be found at www.NorthEast TourismAwards.com, where applications are available to download.

Submissions close at 4pm on Monday, September 4.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 16, at The Boiler Shop in partnership with Crowne Plaza Newcastle, Stephenson Quarter.