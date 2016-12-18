Apprentices build career with firm

Two teenagers from Northumberland are among those recently recruited by Miller Homes North East.

The new apprentice joiners, both 16, will be based on site across some of the house-builder’s developments as it supports the industry in tackling the skills gap.

Owen Rees, from Ashington, based at Wheatfields in Seaton Delaval, and Josh Turner, from Newbiggin, based at Portland Wynd in Blyth, will combine practical work and training with college studies – resulting in a recognised qualification and potential full-time job offer.

In addition, employees Simon Wealleans, 40, and Craig West, 29, have both been promoted to trainee assistant site managers.

Mr West, from Seghill, based at Portland Wynd, and Mr Wealleans, from Newbiggin, based at Wheatfields, are working closely with the developments’ assistant site managers to gain on-the-job experience.

Patrick Arkle, operations director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We highly value the importance of giving young people that first step on the career ladder and providing them with a high standard of training, work experience and the possibility of a permanent job offer.

“It’s also great to see Simon and Craig stepping up to trainee assistant site managers, having had a successful 2016 with the business.

“I wish them all the best with their training.”

