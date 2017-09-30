Apprentices join the world of work

Property development, management and maintenance company Bernicia has appointed 12 new apprentices.

They were chosen from more than 750 applications from candidates across the region for its award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Based in both the Ashington and Kingston Park offices, they will work across all areas of the organisation.

Lewis Yates and Sarah Boyle have joined the electrical department; Nick Riorden will be working in joinery; Connor Price and Carlton Ladyman, the plumbing division; Rayna Walton, Ieuan Allen, Caitlin Searle and Chloe Irving, business administration; Gary Lewis, IT; and Kirsty Armstrong and Steven Lucy, finance.

Andrea Malcolm, director of people and business support, said: “It’s fantastic to once again be taking on so many apprentices who I’m sure will be a credit to the business.”