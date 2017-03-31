Approval for new housing at farm site

Plans to build 327 new homes at a site on the southern edge of Guide Post and to the north of Choppington Village have been given the green light by councillors.

Concerns were raised by more than a dozen residents living nearby about the impact they would have on health appointments and school places and they said the properties would also make the traffic and noise issues along the A1068 even worse.

Although a couple of members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee expressed their disappointment over the lack of affordable housing in the proposal, members unanimously approved the application by Dysart Developments Ltd and Arch (Development Projects) Ltd for the site that wraps around Whinney Hill Farm to the west.

They agreed with the planning officers’ view that there would not be a major adverse impact on local school capacity and booking a GP appointment.

Alastair Willis, speaking on behalf of Dysart, said the scheme will provide economic and ecological benefits.

The approval is subject to agreeing specific conditions for highway, noise, contaminated land, archaeology and drainage issues.

Site investigations found ‘limited contamination at two locations’ and historic roundhouse-type structures that will require archaeological mitigation.

Choppington Parish Council clerk David Nicholson spoke on behalf of the local authority.

He said that while the council did not submit an objection, the developers need to be sensitive to the impact the works will have on nearby residents and the conditions should be effectively implemented.