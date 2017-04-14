Arch gets the green light for new homes

Plans have been approved for new homes on the outskirts of Cramlington.

Arch has been given the green light for 28 affordable rented homes in Nelson Village.

The development will comprise six two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, three two-bedroom terraced bungalows, six two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 12 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one five-bedroom detached house.

Work is expected to get under way in the summer with the first home likely to be ready for occupation by spring 2018, with 45 jobs being created during the course of construction.

Peter McIntyre, chief executive of Arch, said: “It is so important for us to provide a good standard of housing and amenities at rents that local people can afford, so I am pleased that construction work at Nelson Village has been given the green light.

“We are committed to maximising opportunities to increase the supply of good-quality, affordable housing so that our communities can become sustainable and thrive.”

Prospective tenants will be taken from the Northumberland County Council Home Finder list.

Arch has submitted another planning application for an affordable housing scheme for a site in Newsham, Blyth.